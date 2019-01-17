Rhode Island governor releases proposed $9.9B state budget

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has released a $9.9 billion state budget plan that closes the deficit, invests more in education and expands the sales tax.
The legislature will review the proposals and present its plan before the 2020 fiscal year begins in July.
The Democratic governor recommended a plan that's $357 million, or 3.7 percent, higher than the fiscal 2019 enacted budget. It would close an estimated $200 million deficit, in part due to revenue estimates in November being higher than expected.
Raimondo wants large companies to pay a portion of their employees' Medicaid costs. She wants to apply the sales tax to a variety of services. And she's proposing spending millions more on education.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The budget continues economic development incentives she started and supports a 60 cent increase in the hourly minimum wage, to $11.10.
Comments