Gov. Cuomo: NY must go 100 percent clean energy by 2040

New York would adopt the most aggressive clean energy goal of any state under a plan from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that calls for 100 percent renewable energy by 2040.
The Democrat says the state can wean itself off of fossil fuels by relying on wind, solar, hydroelectric and nuclear power.
Cuomo had previously set the state's renewable energy goal at 50 percent by 2030, but officials now say the state can hit 75 percent by then.
Speaking on public radio Wednesday, Cuomo said New York has no choice but to move to entirely renewable energy because of the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions to address climate change.
Cuomo unveiled the proposal during his State of the State address on Tuesday. Lawmakers must approve the new goal.
