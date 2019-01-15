Governor requests funding for experimental power plant

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has asked state lawmakers for $10 million to fund the construction of an experimental coal-generating plant that would be capable of capturing at least 75 percent of the carbon emissions it produces.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Republican governor's proposal presented Tuesday to the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee is part of a $21 million supplemental budget that also seeks funding for wildlife and agricultural projects.
The money for the 5-megawatt power plant would be used to leverage up to $40 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy for a project to supplement the work of the Integrated Test Center near Gillette.
The plant would support the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments