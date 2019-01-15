Audit: Consultants hold key jobs in Honolulu rail agency

The state auditor's second report on Honolulu's over-budget rail line says consultants working for private contractors hold key senior positions inside the city agency building the project.
The report released Tuesday says these include the project director who is responsible for the rail line's design, construction and project budget.
The report says the companies don't share employee evaluations with the agency, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. The report says HART fails to consistently monitor consultant performance.
Cost estimates for the rail line ballooned to $9.2 billion last year from $5.1 billion in 2012.
HART CEO Andrew Robbins says the agency agrees performance oversight and evaluation need to be strengthened. He says HART will replace consultants with city staff wherever possible, but the needs of the project must be considered.
