The Latest: Governor says voters backed ‘growth agenda’

The Latest on Arkansas' governor being sworn in for a second term (all times local):
11:28 a.m.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he believes his plan to further cut income taxes will still allow the state to invest in needed services such as education and prisons.
Hutchinson told lawmakers on Tuesday he believes his proposal to cut the top income tax rate will make Arkansas more competitive and draw more investment to the state. Hutchinson spoke to a joint session of the House and Senate shortly after being sworn in to his second term as the state's 46th governor.
Hutchinson also touted other parts of his legislative agenda, including a plan to set aside $60 million for teacher pay raises. He said his re-election victory in November showed voters supported a "growth agenda."
Hutchinson plans to deliver his inaugural address on the Capitol steps later Tuesday.
10:58 a.m.
Asa Hutchinson has been sworn in for a second term as Arkansas' 46th governor.
The Republican governor took the oath of office before a joint session of the House and Senate on Tuesday, and planned to deliver his inaugural address on the Capitol steps later in day. The Legislature convened on Monday for this year's legislative session.
Hutchinson was first elected in 2014 and won re-election in November, defeating Democratic challenger Jared Henderson.
Hutchinson has called for lawmakers to approve his plan to further cut income taxes and to reorganize state agencies.
7:17 a.m.
Arkansas' Republican governor is set to be sworn in to his second term in office.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be inaugurated at the state Capitol on Tuesday. Hutchinson plans to deliver a "state of the state" address to a joint session of the House and Senate before delivering his inaugural address on the Capitol steps.
Hutchinson won re-election in November, defeating Democratic challenger Jared Henderson. Hutchinson is a former congressman and federal Homeland Security official who was first elected governor in 2014.
Hutchinson has said his legislative priorities for the start of his second term include an income tax cut plan and a proposal to reorganize state agencies.
Hutchinson has also said he wants to set aside $60 million to raise teacher salaries.
