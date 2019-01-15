Governor SC spending plan: Teacher raise; income tax rebate

Gov. Henry McMaster's spending proposal for South Carolina includes a 5 percent increase in pay for teachers and a $200 million rebate for taxpayers.
McMaster released his proposal for the state's $9 billion budget Tuesday. Lawmakers will have the final say.
McMaster's staff doesn't know the average rebate for each taxpayer because it will depend on how many income tax returns are filed for 2018. If approved, the checks would go out around December.
McMaster's budget also offers a 6 percent increase in funding for colleges that agree to freeze tuition.
On education, the governor proposes a less than 1 percent increase in the money that goes toward every public school student and a new $100 million Department of Commerce fund to bring businesses to the state's poorest school districts.
