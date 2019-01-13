Alaska regulators review BP wells after oil, gas leak

Officials say state oil and gas regulators are reviewing the mechanical integrity of BP wells in northern Alaska after a well released gas and a small amount of oil in manner that appears similar to a 2017 leak.
BP in Alaska spokeswoman Megan Baldino tells the Anchorage Daily News that the leak at the well on the North Slope began Dec. 6 and was stopped after two full days.
Baldino says BP immediately reported it.
Tom DeRuyter, on-scene coordinator for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, says the well apparently rose suddenly, or "jacked up."
He says equipment on top of the wellhead hit the top of the well house, damaging a valve seal and causing the leak.
The state has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Feb. 7.
