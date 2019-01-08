Governor to work on meth abuse, government transparency

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday outlined priorities ranging from improving state government transparency to connecting more people to high-speed internet in her first State of the State address.
The Republican governor said it's time to start the search for South Dakota's next big industries. Noem said she wants to break down barriers to filling workforce shortages, announcing a pilot project to build new modular multi-unit houses at the state prison.
She said she's directing the state to work with professional groups and licensure boards to review licensing requirements. She pledged to tackle methamphetamine abuse, saying a plan would reach her desk by the end of the legislative session to "stare down" the state's meth problem.
Noem declared government transparency the "cornerstone." She committed to working toward the most transparent administration the state has seen, calling for a reporter shield law and bringing more "sunlight to the statehouse."
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
On education, Noem says she will propose legislation requiring high school graduates to be able to pass the U.S. citizenship test. The 2019 session opened Tuesday and runs into late March.
"As I mentioned in my inaugural address last Saturday, I want to be a governor who improves South Dakota not only for today, but also for the next generation," Noem said.
Comments