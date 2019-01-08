France’s Macron faces tough challenges at home and in Europe

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he poses for a photograph after the recording of his New Year's speech at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Macron is facing a mountain of challenges in 2019, starting with yellow vest protesters who are back on the streets to show their anger against high taxes and Macron's pro-business policies that they see as favouring the wealthy rather than the working class. Michel Euler, File AP Photo