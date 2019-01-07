Oklahoma governor-elect picks Sonic executive as new COO

Oklahoma's incoming governor has named a Sonic executive to a newly created chief operating officer post in what he says is an effort to help state agencies deliver efficient, customer-focused services.
Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt announced John Budd as COO on Monday. Budd is chief strategy and business development officer for Oklahoma City-based Sonic Corp. Stitt says Budd will also serve as secretary of agency accountability, a new cabinet position that will require Senate confirmation.
Stitt, a Republican businessman, says other states' governors believe hiring a COO had helped them be successful. Stitt says the new COO will play a key role in fulfilling his campaign pledge to make the state's 120 agencies more efficient and focused on customers.
Stitt and other newly elected statewide officeholders will be inaugurated Jan. 14.
