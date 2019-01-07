APNewsBreak: S. Carolina joins offshore drilling lawsuit

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2016, file photo, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks to the crowd at a Conservative Leadership Project presidential forum in Columbia, S.C. On Monday, Jan 7, 2019, Wilson told The Associated Press that he has petitioned to join a lawsuit already filed by 16 South Carolina cities and towns opposing the issuance of permits for the use of seismic air guns, a move that's also received the support of the state's governor, Henry McMaster. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo