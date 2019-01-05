Business

Kristi Noem sworn in as South Dakota’s 1st female governor

The Associated Press

January 05, 2019 01:14 PM

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo, South Dakota Gov.-elect Kristi Noem waves in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Organizers of South Dakota Gov.-elect Kristi Noem's inaugural celebration have raised at least $162,500 from roughly 30 large donors including major health systems, big energy companies and state industry groups. Top-tier donations to the city of Pierre's inaugural committee include $12,500 from Avera Health, $10,000 from biofuels producer POET and $10,000 from Keystone XL oil pipeline developer TransCanada.
PIERRE, S.D.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said Saturday that it's a "distinct honor" to serve as South Dakota's first female governor after taking her oath of office in the state Capitol.

In her inaugural address, Noem departed from a campaign in which she didn't emphasize the milestone , saying she couldn't let the day pass without commenting on its "historic nature." Noem's election to her first term as governor in November came 100 years and one day after women's suffrage passed in South Dakota.

"It is a distinct honor for me as our state's first woman governor," Noem said.

Noem said the milestone sends a message to children in South Dakota that anything is possible.

Noem said she wants to be remembered as a governor for the next generation. She said it will be her "north star" as she makes decisions as governor, whether she's working to address meth addiction, improve schools or keeping regulation and taxes low.

"Nothing motivates me more in public service than solving problems for our next generation," Noem said.

State legislators and other officials, including Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, were also sworn in Saturday.

Noem's work building her administration will switch to policymaking Tuesday with the start of her first legislative session as governor. The 2019 session will kick off with Noem's State of the State address. She plans to release policy priorities at the speech and to propose a state budget in the coming weeks.

Noem campaigned on "four pillars" of protection, pledging to not raise taxes nor grow state government and to improve transparency and fight federal intrusion.

A four-term congresswoman, Noem is trading Washington for Pierre as the 33rd governor of South Dakota. She replaces Republican Dennis Daugaard , who couldn't run for again because of term limits.

A ball in the Capitol rotunda and another at a Pierre event center will cap Noem's inaugural celebration. The estimated budget of $150,000 is funded by donations and ticket sales.

