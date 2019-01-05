SC lawmakers seek education changes; have extra $1B to spend

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2015 file photo, from left, Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, and Sen. Harvey Peeler listen during a joint session of South Carolina legislature at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. The 2019 South Carolina Legislature’s session starts Tuesday, Jan. 8 with a promise to overhaul the education system in South Carolina and about an extra $1 billion to spend. Rainier Ehrhardt, File AP Photo