New Pentagon leader Shanahan makes clear his focus is China

In this photo provided by the Department of Defense, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' farewell message is seen Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. On his final day as secretary of defense, Jim Mattis is urging all Pentagon employees, military and civilian, to "hold fast" in defense of the country. Mattis submitted his resignation on Dec. 20, 2018, and was in effect fired by President Donald Trump three days later. He was working in the Pentagon on Monday and preparing to hand off his duties at midnight to Deputy Secretary Patrick Shanahan. (Department Defense via AP)