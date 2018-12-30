Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities

In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 photo, Shawna Green, waitress at Granny Shaffer's, puts out menus for customers at the restaurant in Joplin, Mo. Wages will be increasing for millions of low-income workers across the U.S. as the new year ushers in new laws in numerous states. In Missouri and Arkansas, minimum wages are rising as a result of voter-approved ballot initiatives. The Joplin Globe via AP Roger Nomer