New Hampshire share of Wells Fargo settlement: $1.2 million

New Hampshire stands to get about $1.2 million as part of a national settlement with Wells Fargo Bank.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says Wells Fargo has agreed to pay a total of $575 million to resolve claims that it violated state consumer protection laws by, among other things, opening millions of unauthorized accounts and enrolling customers into online banking services without their knowledge.
The settlement also requires Wells Fargo to create a program through which consumers can seek further review of their complaints.
Wells Fargo previously agreed to pay more than $1 billion in civil penalties to the federal government as a result of previous consent orders with federal authorities and a related class-action lawsuit.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments