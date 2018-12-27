Retired New Mexico brigadier general to lead veterans agency

Retired Brig. Gen. Judy Griego is announced as Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham's pick to lead the state veterans services agency during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Griego, a native New Mexican with a decorated military career, was the first woman to ever be promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the New Mexico National Guard. Susan Montoya Bryan AP Photo