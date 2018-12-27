Mexico’s new president: fuel theft an inside job

FILE - In this July 11, 2017 file photo, Pemex security employees inspect an illegal tap into a state-owned pipeline in the middle of a cornfield in San Bartolome Hueyapan, Tepeaca, Mexico. The theft of $3 billion in fuel every year from Mexico’s state-run fuel depots and pipelines is an inside job, the country’s new president said Thursday, dec. 27, 2018. Eduardo Verdugo, File AP Photo