Law enforcement to hold multi-agency active shooter training

Law enforcement officials say they will conduct a multi-agency active shooter training situation this week.
All officers from the Shaftsbury barracks of the state police and from the Bennington Police Department will participate, along with some officers from the Bennington County Sheriff's Office. The Bennington Banner reports about 45 law enforcement personnel of all ranks are scheduled to participate in total.
Officers will practice building-clearing techniques that they would use in the process of finding and neutralizing an active shooter threat. Officials also say that participants will learn each agency's protocols for active shooter situations, with the goal of having the agencies work together more efficiently.
