Federal government intervenes in hospital whistleblower suit

The federal government is joining a lawsuit against a West Virginia hospital alleging it improperly issued payments and kickbacks to physicians under the direction of the chief executive officer and management firm.
The lawsuit was unsealed and made public for the first time Friday after originally being filed in 2017. It was made public because the U.S. Department of Justice filed notice with the federal district court it would intervene in the case.
The suit alleges Wheeling Hospital's physician compensation violated several federal laws because it improperly paid millions in excessive compensation based on the volume or value of patient referrals.
Hospital officials in a statement say the complaint is without merit and is an unfair attack on doctors. The hospital says it will defend "these baseless claims."
