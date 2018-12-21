Lake Havasu City provides training on gasoline-pump skimmers

Police in Lake Havasu City are helping local gasoline station owners become more aware of skimmers.
The city's police department says it recently has received multiple reports from people saying their credit cards have been compromised. They are trying to find out who is responsible for illegally installing devices on gasoline pumps that copy credit card information.
In the meantime, they are training business owners and their employees to identify criminal activity.
A training session was held last week for more than a handful of fuel stations at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Police provided descriptions of skimmers and taught attendees how to tell if someone has tampered with gasoline pumps.
