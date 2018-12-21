No US charges against Chinese billionaire in alleged assault

FILE - This 2018 file photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minneapolis shows Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, the founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, who was arrested Aug. 31, 2018, in Minneapolis on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. Minnesota prosecutors said Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 that there will be no charges filed against Liu. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) AP