AP Explains: What happens if the Senate goes ‘nuclear?’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives at the Capitol as work continues to meet a Friday night deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown as President Donald Trump demands money for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, in Washington, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Trump is imploring McConnell to change the Senate's rules in order to pass the spending bill. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo