NYC adding 50 ‘solar carports’ to power its electric cars

New York City is more than doubling its number of solar-powered charging stations for the city government's electric vehicles.
City Hall announced Friday that it's deploying 50 more so-called "solar carports," adding to 37 already in use. Each can recharge up to three electric vehicles a day.
City workers use over 1,700 electric vehicles. The city says it's the largest such fleet owned by any municipal government in the U.S.
In all, the city has 529 electric-car-charging sites. Plans call for adding at least 100 more chargers over the next two years.
The city notes that the solar carports will reduce emissions, trim gasoline costs and be able to serve as backup power generators in emergencies.
