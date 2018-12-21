Rhode Island leaders talk legislative session’s priorities

Investing in job training programs, phasing out the car tax and expanding sports betting are the top priorities for Rhode Island's Democratic leaders in the upcoming legislative session.
Gov. Gina Raimondo, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio discussed their plans for the 2019 legislative session in interviews with The Associated Press.
Raimondo said her top priority continues to be solidifying the state's economic momentum. She says she'll continue investing in job training programs, education and infrastructure.
Mattiello says he's always most focused on the state budget. Within that, he says he'll prioritize continuing to phase out the car tax.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Ruggerio is working on a bill to expand legalized sports betting in Rhode Island by allowing for mobile wagering.
The session begins Jan. 1.
Comments