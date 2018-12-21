US durable goods orders up 0.8 pct., led by defense spending

FILE- This May 21, 2018, file photo shows a row of washing machines for sale at Lowe's Home Improvement store in East Rutherford, N.J. Orders to U.S. factories for long-lasting goods rose at a modest pace last month, but the gain was driven entirely by demand for military aircraft. Excluding transportation equipment, orders fell. The Commerce Department said Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, that durable goods orders rose 0.8 percent in November, following a sharp fall of 4.3 percent the previous month when orders for commercial and military aircraft plunged. Ted Shaffrey, File AP Photo