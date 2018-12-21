Charter bus hits woman walking in NYC; she died after crash

Police say a charter bus hit a pedestrian who died after being knocked to the pavement in lower Manhattan, near where she worked as a federal magistrate's law clerk.
Bus driver Xi Chen awaited arraignment Friday after being arrested on misdemeanor traffic charges in Thursday's collision.
No telephone number was found for the 50-year-old driver's home. It's not clear whether he has representation, and who owns the bus.
Police say it started turning left as Kimberly Greer was walking in a crosswalk on Leonard Street, near several courthouses.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The 28-year-old was a law clerk to U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker and taught at Fordham University School of Law. Parker called Greer a "vibrant young woman with an excellent legal mind."
She graduated in 2016 and married a classmate last month.
Comments