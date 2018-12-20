Report: Widespread fraud in agency that provides inmate jobs

FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The state watchdog is alleging widespread fraud within the Ohio agency that provides prison jobs for inmates, including furniture building and vehicle repair. A report released Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, by Inspector General Randall Meyer accuses top employees of Ohio Penal Industries of using their positions for personal gain, such as discounts on personal car repairs by inmates. The IG report says Householder was provided an office table and chair set at no cost. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo