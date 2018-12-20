Greece is recovering but its taxpayers face years of pain

In this Thursday Dec. 20, 2018 photo, a man waits to cross the street as cars drive outside the building of the Greek Finance Ministry in central Athens. With a 350 billion-euro bill still to pay after eight years of international bailouts, Greece's tax office is resorting to increasingly draconian tactics _ reaching directly into the bank accounts of ordinary citizens who have fallen even a few weeks behind on payments. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo