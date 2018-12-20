Apples pulls iPhone 7, 8 from German stores in patent spat

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, the Apple logo is shown at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. Apple is pulling older models of its iPhone from German stores after losing two patent cases brought by chipmaker Qualcomm, the company said Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. A regional court in Munich ruled that Apple and its subsidiaries had breached a European patent held by San Diego-based Qualcomm, which has pursued similar cases in other jurisdictions. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo