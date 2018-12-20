US ambassador pledges support for Mediterranean pipeline

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the 5th trilateral summit between Israel, Greece and Cyprus in Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Friedman said Thursday, that the United States “wholly supports” plans for a pipeline that would transport east Mediterranean gas to Europe. He called the pipeline project “of great importance for the stability and prosperity of the Middle East and Europe,” and urged all countries in the region to ensure its success. Ariel Schalit AP Photo