Noem to appoint farmer, past lawmaker as ag secretary

South Dakota Gov.-elect Kristi Noem is appointing a farmer and former state lawmaker to serve as state Agriculture secretary.
Noem announced Wednesday that Kim Vanneman will be appointed to the cabinet post. A spokeswoman for Noem says Vanneman will be the state's first female Agriculture secretary.
She's currently co-owner of Vanneman Farms in Ideal and a director for Farm Credit Services of America.
Noem will be sworn in Jan. 5. Vanneman was a state representative from 2007-13 and served on the Education and Agriculture and Natural Resources committees.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Noem says Vanneman shares her vision for developing the state's agricultural economy and allowing more young people to thrive as farmers and ranchers. Noem says Vanneman is a "fierce advocate" for agriculture.
Vanneman says it's an honor to work with Noem to add value to commodities grown in South Dakota and expand working lands conservation.
Comments