Board member chosen to lead South Carolina health panel

South Carolina's health and environmental department has ended a 17-month search for a new director by picking a former hospital executive already on the agency's board.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control's Board voted Wednesday to make Dr. Rick Toomey the agency's director. The appointment must be approved by Gov. Henry McMaster and the state Senate.
Toomey was president of Beaufort Memorial Hospital from 2007 to 2016. McMaster appointed him to DHEC's board in February, eight months after the search for a new director started.
DHEC hired a search firm and reopened the posting this fall to see if it could find any other qualified candidates. The agency says it had more than 130 applicants.
DHEC's 3,000 employees oversee everything from hospitals to water quality to dams and landfills.
