Nepal stops water project contractors from leaving country

A Nepalese security guard walks at the construction site of Melamchi water project in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. The government of Nepal has stopped Italian contractors from leaving the Himalayan country in an effort to complete a critical but much delayed water supply project for the capital city. The Italians have been working for the past four years but the Melamchi project is nearly two decades old and supposed to bring drinking water to Kathmandu, where households have water for only two hours every five days. Niranjan Shrestha AP Photo