Sinking Greek village highlights nation’s addiction to coal

In this Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 a landslide damaged road and house are seen in the village of Anargyri near Amynatio town, northern Greece. One after another, tiny villages in northern Greece's lignite belt have been destroyed by mining, where there was once thriving village communities there are now very few people hanging on to their homes, with the ground becoming too unsteady to hold homes upright. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo