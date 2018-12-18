Google, Facebook to pay $450K for Washington state violation

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at a news conference in Seattle. Google and Facebook are being ordered by a Washington state judge to pay $455,000 for a campaign finance violation case, Ferguson said Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Google will pay $217,000 and Facebook will pay $238,000 in response to two lawsuits filed in June that accused the tech firms of not obeying the state law on political-ad transparency, Ferguson said. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo