The Latest: NRA ‘disappointed’ by bump stock ban

The Latest on the Trump administration's move to ban bump stocks (all times local):
3:55 p.m.
The National Rifle Association is "disappointed" with the Trump administration's plan to outlaw bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire continuously.
Spokeswoman Jennifer Baker says the Justice Department should provide amnesty for gun owners who already have the devices.
The Justice Department says the attachments will be banned beginning in late March under a law that prohibits machine guns. The new rule reverses a 2010 government decision that found bump stocks didn't amount to machine guns.
Baker says the regulation "fails to address the thousands of law-abiding Americans" who followed the government's previous guidance.
Bump stocks became a focal point in the gun control debate after they were used in the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest in modern U.S. history.
12:25 p.m.
The Trump administration has moved to officially ban bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like automatic firearms, and has made them illegal to possess beginning in late March.
The devices will be banned under a federal law that prohibits machine guns, according to a senior Justice Department official.
Bump stocks became a focal point of the national gun control debate after they were used in October 2017 when a man opened fired from his Las Vegas hotel suite into a crowd at a country music concert below, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
