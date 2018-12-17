Report says Iowa congressman likely violated ethics rules

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2014, file photo, 1st District congressional Republican candidate Rod Blum speaks during a debate in Waterloo, Iowa. Blum likely violated a host of ethics rules in his private business dealings, including his ownership in a company that used false claims and House resources to promote itself, according to an independent report released Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 by the The Office of Congressional Ethics. The Courier via AP, File Matthew Putney