West Virginia gov gives state employees extra time off

West Virginia state employees are getting some extra time off during the upcoming holidays.
Gov. Jim Justice has issued proclamations declaring Dec. 24 and Jan. 31 as full-day state holidays for public employees. Both fall on a Monday and were previously listed as half-day holidays.
Justice says "it is fitting and proper" that state employees get the extended time off in recognition of their hard work.
