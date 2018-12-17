Business

West Virginia gov gives state employees extra time off

The Associated Press

December 17, 2018 02:39 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia state employees are getting some extra time off during the upcoming holidays.

Gov. Jim Justice has issued proclamations declaring Dec. 24 and Jan. 31 as full-day state holidays for public employees. Both fall on a Monday and were previously listed as half-day holidays.

Justice says "it is fitting and proper" that state employees get the extended time off in recognition of their hard work.

