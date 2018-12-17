Kosovo betrayed by EU on visa-free travel, premier says

Kosovo's prime minister says the country feels betrayed by the European Union, which it is aspiring to join one day, because of the bloc's delays on enacting visa-free travel for its citizens.
Ramush Haradinaj's comments came in a speech he made in Brussels on Monday at a meeting with senior EU officials.
Kosovo is the only nation in Eastern Europe not allowed visa-free travel to EU member countries.
An EU statement said Kosovo was asked to revoke recent tariffs it set on Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina and stressed the importance of the seven-year long Kosovo-Serbia dialogue it facilitates.
Brussels has told Kosovo and Serbia they must normalize relations as a precondition to EU membership.
Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence is not recognized by Serbia.
