Report rips expensive decisions in California wildfire fight

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2016 file photo, a fire attack helicopter makes a retardant drop during a firing operation on the ridge between Mount Manuel and the Coast Ridge Road while fighting the Soberanes Fire near the village of Big Sur, Calif. The so-called Soberanes Fire burned its way into the record books as the most expensive wildland firefight in U.S. history in what a new report calls "an extreme example of excessive, unaccountable, budget-busting suppression spending that is causing a fiscal crisis in the U.S. Forest Service." The Monterey County Herald via AP, File David Royal