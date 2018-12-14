Walmart enlisting customers in push to raise alcohol limit

Walmart is enlisting their customers in a new public push to sell higher-alcohol beer in Utah.
The Deseret News reports the retail giant has posted signs saying "Walmart supports efforts to change Utah's beer laws," and including a phone number to learn more.
In Utah, beer must have a 3.2 alcohol percent content to be sold in retail stores. Higher-alcohol beverages are sold in state-run liquor stores.
Utah is now one of just two states with similar alcohol limits and national breweries are halting production of the lower-alcohol beers. Walmart wants Utah to raise the retail-store limit to 4.8 percent so it can keep its selection high.
Republican Sen. Jerry Stevenson says 2019 may be the year to tackle the issue, and he's planning to raise it with the GOP caucus next week.
