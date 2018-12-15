Mayor promised safer city; 3 years later, its violence is up

In this Aug. 15, 2018 photo, Mayor Lenny Curry joins Sheriff Mike Williams and State Attorney Melissa Nelson at a news conference announcing the arrests of Trevonte Montie Phoenix, seen in far right photo), for murder in the shooting death of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva. Still being sought is Abrion Maurice Price, left photo, while Stanley Tyron Harris III, center photo, was charged with possession of a weapon by a Florida delinquent, police said. (Dan Scanlan/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Dan Scanlan AP