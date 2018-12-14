Nicaraguan police raid NGO offices, seize records

Confidencial director Carlos Fernando Chamorro, the son of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, walks through his ransacked offices while talking on his cellphone in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Nicaraguan police raided the offices of five nongovernmental organizations and Confidencial, an independent media outlet, on Thursday, alleging that they participated in seeking the government's overthrow. Alfredo Zuniga AP Photo