Remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified

This photo provided by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows Navy Seaman 2nd Class Charles C. Gomez, Jr., 19, of Slidell, Louisiana, killed during World War II, and was accounted for on Sept. 19, 2018. On Dec. 7, 1941, Gomez was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Gomez. MIA Accounting Agency via AP Defense POW