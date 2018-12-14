Montana Stockgrowers Association eyes better market in 2019

Officials say Montana ranchers are heading into better economic territory in 2019.
The Billings Gazette reports the Montana Stockgrowers Association met Thursday in Billings for its annual convention and trade show, and newly-appointed President Fred Wacker said he expects cattle prices to rebound in the coming year as trade disputes are settled.
Wacker says specifically the dispute with China, where an agreement for $200 million worth of Montana beef was reached in 2017.
The beef deal, which also included a $100 million commitment to build a future Montana packing plant, was paused early this year after President Donald Trump turned to tariffs to settle the United States' lopsided trade relations with China.
Wacker says the trade war that ensued should expire and when it does, there's still demand in China for Montana beef.
