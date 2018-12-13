Himalayan nation Nepal gets first modern train tracks

In this Nov. 28, 2018 photo, elderly Nepalese people watch the construction of Janakpur train station at Janakpur, from where a new rail line connects to Jay Nagar in the Indian state of Bihar. The competition between two Asian giants, India and China, for influence over tiny Nepal is yielding a bonanza in the form of the Himalayan mountain nation’s first modern railway, and possibly more to come. Niranjan Shrestha)(Hold for Nepal-India train Story AP Photo