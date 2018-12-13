Solar industry blames tariffs for canceled, delayed projects

FILE- This July 18, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the largest solar installation in New York City in the borough of Staten Island in New York. The solar industry is blaming tariffs for delays and cancellations of major solar energy projects. An estimated $8 billion worth of utility-scale projects were canceled or put on hold for the five-year period that ends in 2022, according to a new report from the Solar Energy Industry Association and Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo