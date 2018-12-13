Minnesota police look for solutions to recruitment struggles

Minnesota police chiefs have launched a six-month public relations campaign to try to persuade more young people to enter law enforcement, which has had trouble attracting and retaining new officers in recent years.
The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association's "Wear the Badge" campaign emphasizes the community service parts of police work through videos and online advertisements, The Star Tribune reported .
"Quite frankly, we are at a point of crisis in terms of public safety and men and women joining this very honorable profession," said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.
About 760 people have taken the statewide peace officer licensing exam this year, which is on pace to be the lowest total in about a decade, according to the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.
Low pay, high turnover and police shooting scandals have contributed to the lack of interest in entering the field, officials say.
St. Paul police started the Law Enforcement Career Path Academy in 2017 in an attempt to boost recruitment. The training program aims to mentor diverse candidates who face financial, educational and employment obstacles.
Deputy Chief of Support Services Mary Nash said officials hope to improve recruitment numbers through deliberate outreach, one-on-one mentorship and connecting with candidates early.
"We have been doing things to get ahead of it for the last year if not more," Nash said. "I've spent 30 years trying to get ahead of it by reaching out. There's not a student that will e-mail that I don't respond to. Mentoring and encouraging has been a 30-year career for me."
