Heller touts veterans’ work, tax reform in farewell speech

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., makes his concession speech during the NVGOP Election Night Watch Party in Las Vegas. Heller is thanking his family and staff and touting the work of his office in a farewell speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate. Heller in a speech in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 13, morning cited his work on veterans' issues and the 2017 Republican tax overhaul as among his top accomplishments in his seven years in the Senate. Joe Buglewicz, File AP Photo